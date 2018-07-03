CLOSE
Dwight Howard & Jeff Green To Join The Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The Washington Wizards just made two signings that may help them in the now wide open Eastern Conference.

The Athletic reports that former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will sign a one-year deal with the Wizards for the Mid-Level Exception which should be worth around Five Million Dollars. This will happen once Howard clears waivers after finalizing a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets.

The eight-time All-Star is expected to replace Marcin Gortat who was traded to the Boston Celtics for guard Austin Rivers. All-Star point guard John Wall expressed the need of more frontcourt help and if Howard can return to his past this could be major for the Wizards.

2018 NBA Finals - Game One

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds last season for the Hornets, his 14th in the league.

The Wiz also signed forward Jeff Green to a one-year deal. This signing marks a return home for Green who is from PG County and attended Georgetown University.

Green, 31, averaged 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 78 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

