Dwight Howard & Jeff Green To Join The Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards just made two signings that may help them in the now wide open Eastern Conference.

The Athletic reports that former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will sign a one-year deal with the Wizards for the Mid-Level Exception which should be worth around Five Million Dollars. This will happen once Howard clears waivers after finalizing a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets.

Dwight Howard has finalized a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets and will sign a 1-year deal for the tax MLE with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers, league sources tell The Athletic. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 3, 2018

The eight-time All-Star is expected to replace Marcin Gortat who was traded to the Boston Celtics for guard Austin Rivers. All-Star point guard John Wall expressed the need of more frontcourt help and if Howard can return to his past this could be major for the Wizards.

Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds last season for the Hornets, his 14th in the league.

The Wiz also signed forward Jeff Green to a one-year deal. This signing marks a return home for Green who is from PG County and attended Georgetown University.

Green, 31, averaged 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 78 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

