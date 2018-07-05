Ranking The Most Patriotic States: Where Does Maryland Rank?

America is patriotic but as the climate in America has changed over the past few years most do not feel as patriotic as once before. Others feel that they are still patriotic. According to WalletHub,13 key indicators of patriotism were compared from states across the country. Here is the list.

Most Patriotic States in America

Overall Rank (1 = Most Patriotic) State Total Score ‘Military Engagement’ Rank ‘Civic Engagement’ Rank 1 Virginia 70.48 5 10 2 Alaska 69.98 1 34 3 Wyoming 66.28 9 5 4 South Carolina 64.67 3 26 5 Idaho 62.99 8 11 6 Colorado 62.39 11 9 7 Hawaii 61.18 2 43 8 Washington 59.57 14 13 9 North Carolina 58.95 6 21 10 Georgia 58.76 4 41 11 Maine 58.02 28 3 12 South Dakota 56.57 21 16 13 New Hampshire 55.52 30 7 14 Oklahoma 55.28 7 31 15 Kansas 54.00 16 20 16 Maryland 53.86 26 12

Source: WalletHub

