America is patriotic but as the climate in America has changed over the past few years most do not feel as patriotic as once before. Others feel that they are still patriotic. According to WalletHub,13 key indicators of patriotism were compared from states across the country. Here is the list.
Most Patriotic States in America
|Overall Rank
(1 = Most Patriotic)
|State
|Total Score
|‘Military Engagement’ Rank
|‘Civic Engagement’ Rank
|1
|Virginia
|70.48
|5
|10
|2
|Alaska
|69.98
|1
|34
|3
|Wyoming
|66.28
|9
|5
|4
|South Carolina
|64.67
|3
|26
|5
|Idaho
|62.99
|8
|11
|6
|Colorado
|62.39
|11
|9
|7
|Hawaii
|61.18
|2
|43
|8
|Washington
|59.57
|14
|13
|9
|North Carolina
|58.95
|6
|21
|10
|Georgia
|58.76
|4
|41
|11
|Maine
|58.02
|28
|3
|12
|South Dakota
|56.57
|21
|16
|13
|New Hampshire
|55.52
|30
|7
|14
|Oklahoma
|55.28
|7
|31
|15
|Kansas
|54.00
|16
|20
|16
|Maryland
|53.86
|26
|12
Source: WalletHub
Ranking The Most Patriotic States: Where Does Maryland Rank? was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
