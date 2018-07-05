Still Can’t Get Enough Of Fergie’s National Anthem? This Parody Should Bring The Laughs

I don’t know about ya’ll…

But nothing screams patriotism to me like watching Fergie completely demolish the national anthem. Her February performance still brings tears to my eyes till this day.

It was only right that someone commemorated the moment on the 4th of July with a parody. Check out Bad Lip Reading’s flip on the Fergie performance below with “Nobody Wants My Bread.”

