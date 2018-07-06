T-Pain Might Have Just Given Us The Only “Boo’d” Up Remix We Ever Needed

If Nicki Minaj’s “Boo’d Up” remix featuring Quavo did nothing else for the culture, it inspired many others to try their hand at doing something better.

First Fabolous gave “Boo’d Up” a shot. The Brooklyn rapper dropped his own remix on Instagram.

Ehh, it was okay.

T-Pain was the next artist to promise a remix of the year’s song of the summer.

And frankly, it was the remix we deserve.

T-Pain just previewed his Boo’d Up remix and it’s the best one I’ve heard 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JzSs8Qhgff — MUNDU (@MUNDUofficial) July 6, 2018

