If Nicki Minaj’s “Boo’d Up” remix featuring Quavo did nothing else for the culture, it inspired many others to try their hand at doing something better.
First Fabolous gave “Boo’d Up” a shot. The Brooklyn rapper dropped his own remix on Instagram.
Ehh, it was okay.
T-Pain was the next artist to promise a remix of the year’s song of the summer.
And frankly, it was the remix we deserve.
T-Pain Might Have Just Given Us The Only “Boo’d” Up Remix We Ever Needed was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours