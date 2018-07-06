CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

T-Pain Might Have Just Given Us The Only “Boo’d” Up Remix We Ever Needed

Leave a comment
14th Annual BMI Atlanta Holiday Party

Source: Ben Rose / Getty

If Nicki Minaj’s “Boo’d Up” remix featuring Quavo did nothing else for the culture, it inspired many others to try their hand at doing something better.

First Fabolous gave “Boo’d Up” a shot. The Brooklyn rapper dropped his own remix on Instagram.

My Turn… #BooDUpRemix ***LINK IN BIO***

A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on

 

Ehh, it was okay.

T-Pain was the next artist to promise a remix of the year’s song of the summer.

 

And frankly, it was the remix we deserve.

T-Pain Might Have Just Given Us The Only “Boo’d” Up Remix We Ever Needed was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close