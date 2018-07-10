Microsoft’s Cheaper Alternative To The Surface Pro, The Surface Go Revealed

If you were one of those individuals hoping for a cheaper alternative to the popular but pricey Microsoft Surface Pro you’re prayers might have been answered. Today (July 10th) the tech giant unveiled the Microsoft Surface Go, a cheaper version of its favorite tablet/laptop the company hopes will compete with the Apple’s cheaper iPad or Googles affordable Chromebook.

The new $400 tablet has the look of the pricier and more powerful Surface Pro. The base model features a 10-inch PixelSense Display with 1800 x 1200 (217 PPI) resolution. Microsoft also promises up to 9 hours of battery life out the tablet. As far as what is packed inside, the base model of the Surface Go has an Intel Pentium Gold Processor, eMMC drive: 64GB, 4GB of RAM and an Intel HD Graphics 615 card. Upgrading the memory to 8GB RAM, 128GB, solid-state drive on top of the Surface add-ons makes the price balloon up to $600.

It’s hard to gauge who Microsoft is targeting the Surface Go, but it’s clear the Apple or Google should be worried be worried about the device. As the go being a tablet, the iPad is priced at $329 and has access to millions of apps already optimized for it. The Go is very limited and will not offer you the best experience it’s suggested you should stick with the iPad. Now, what about it when it comes to being a laptop? The Chromebook is reasonably priced at $400, the Go paired with the type cover costs $498. There are plenty of other laptop options with better tech specs available around that price point.

As mentioned above the higher-end model of the Go that offers bumps in memory and storage with the add-ons puts the Go in iPad Pro territory which is basically a better purchase at the price point. The decision is solely up to you on this one. The Surface Go isn’t breaking any ground when it comes offering a cheaper alternative but if you are a fan of Microsoft’s tablets you might like it. The Surface Go was made available for purchase on July 7th and ships in August.

