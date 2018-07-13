Rapper YG Arrested On Felony Robbery Charges In Las Vegas

YG was arrested and charged with felony robbery charges on Thursday.

YG allegedly snatched a chain off of a man who was upset that the rapper turned down a picture. According to TMZ, the victim told the California rapper that “he’s not a real celeb and casino’s surveillance footage shows YG retaliating by yanking a chain off his neck.” The chain, valued between $3,000 & $9,000 dollars fell to the ground and YG picked it up.

The victim also claims that YG’s associates beat him up before his chain was taken and has filed a $250,000 lawsuit.

The rapper was released on a $20,000 bail.

Source: TMZ

