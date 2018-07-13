CLOSE
Rapper YG Arrested On Felony Robbery Charges In Las Vegas

The Alleged Chain Snatching Incident Happened In May

YG

YG was arrested and charged with felony robbery charges on Thursday.

YG allegedly snatched a chain off of a man who was upset that the rapper turned down a picture. According to TMZ, the victim told the California rapper that “he’s not a real celeb and casino’s surveillance footage shows YG retaliating by yanking a chain off his neck.” The chain, valued between $3,000 & $9,000 dollars fell to the ground and YG picked it up.

The victim also claims that YG’s associates beat him up before his chain was taken and has filed a $250,000 lawsuit.

The rapper was released on a $20,000 bail.

