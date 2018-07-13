Drake was spotted filming part of a new music video in London on Thursday and fans who were there to witness it completely freaked. Some chased the double decker bus he was rapping on:
Others cried:
And screamed:
And even those just sitting at home watching the clip from behind a screen chimed in. Could he be filming for “In My Feelings?” Doesn’t seem likely, but we need that video, as we can’t wait to see if our fave Shiggy is apart of it.
Spotted: Drake’s Filming A New Video & Team Drizzy Is Freaking Out was originally published on globalgrind.com
