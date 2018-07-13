Michael B. Jordan Was In St. Tropez With Ehsa Vantha, Not Ashlyn Castro

Yesterday, we reported that pics of Michael B. Jordan and long-rumored girlfriend Ashlyn Castro bumping and grinding in St. Tropez hit the net, hence making their relationship official. Well, it seems like everyone was wrong and the lady in question was not Ashlyn Castro, but another young lady who’s bears a striking resemblance to Jordan’s ex but is actually named Ehsa Vantha.

Here’s a better look at MBJ’s new boo.

As soon as those St. Tropez vacation pics hit Ms. Vantha privatized her page but a few of her selfies have hit the net to give folks a better idea of what Michael B. Jordan’s working with.

