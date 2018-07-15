Morehouse College Expels Papa John’s Pizza From Campus After Founder Used Racial Slur

Papa John’s controversial founder crossed a line with Morehouse College when he used the N-word, prompting the HBCU to kick the pizza chain off campus.

Morehouse suspended its dining relationship with Papa John’s, as it looks at other options to distance itself from the franchise, the school tweeted on Friday. The HBCU joined a number of other institutions that ended its relationship with the pizza giant over the controversy.

Due to a recent racial slur made by Papa John’s founder John Schnatter, @Morehouse is immediately suspending its campus dining relationship with Papa John's. The College is exploring all options for removal of the franchise from campus in light of this highly offensive behavior. — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) July 14, 2018

John Schnatter‘s rapid downfall stems from his use of the N-word on a conference call in May, which was first reported by Forbes on Wednesday.

His remarks came on a call between Papa John’s executives and marketing agency Laundry Service. Ironically, Schnatter was doing a role-play exercise intended to prevent him from creating more public relations problems for the company, after his statements in November about the NFL player’s protest.

“Colonel Sanders called Blacks n—–s,” Schnatter said, in response to a question about how he would avoid white supremacist groups online. He added that Sanders never got into trouble for using the racial slur.

At another point during the conference call, Schnatter recalled that during his childhood, white folks in Indiana used trucks to drag Black people to death.

The company is trying to clean up the mess. It will remove Schnatter’s image in advertisements, CEO Steve Ritchie announced on Friday after the University of Louisville said it planned to remove the pizza company’s name from its football stadium, the Washington Post reported.

Schnatter admitted to using the slur and offered an apology. However, rather than taking full ownership of insulting Black people, Schnatter claimed he was pressured to use the N-word during the conference call, he told WHAS radio.

