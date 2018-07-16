CLOSE
LOX Rapper Jadakiss Signs With Roc Nation

The Kiss is rolling with the Roc.

Jadakiss has signed with Roc Nation. The Yonkers rapper and member of the LOX has inked a management contract with the crib that Jay-Z built. 

 

Recently, Kiss took to Instagram to make the announcement, sharing a photo of his signing of the contract.

Jadakiss last solo album, Top 5 Dead or Alive, dropped back in 2015, while his collaborative project with Fabolous, Friday on Elm Street, dropped in November 2017—both via Def Jam.

No better reason to listen to Jay-Z’s “Reservoir Dogs” ft. the LOX.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired

LOX Rapper Jadakiss Signs With Roc Nation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

