Jay Z Releases Statement After Philadelphia Mayor Evicts Made In America Festival Without Warning

Jay has some words for the Mayor of Philadelphia since the communications director, Deana Gamble, revealed to their local news, NBC10, that the city would like to keep the festival but move the venue.

Apparently this was news to Mr. Carter who started holding the festival at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2012.

Jay Z wrote an op-ed for the Philadelphia Inquirer with receipts

We are disappointed that the mayor of the city of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication. It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city. In fact, this administration immediately greeted us with a legal letter trying to stop the 2018 event.

Since 2012, Made in America, one of the only minority-owned festivals, has had a positive $102.8 million economic impact to Philadelphia, and the festival has paid $3.4 million in rent to the city. Made in America employs more than 1,000 Philadelphians each day and 85 percent of our partners are Philadelphia-based companies.

We have studies and reports that prove the festival significantly contributes to Philadelphia’s tourism bottom line. We cannot comment if the mayor has reviewed any of these materials.

We consider this stance a failure on the mayor’s part. Is this an accurate representation of how he and his administration treat partners that economically benefit his city? Do they regularly reject minority-owned businesses that want to continue to thrive and grow alongside his city’s people.

Oh and Hov wasn’t finished with the receipts either, peep the rest of the official statement here.

