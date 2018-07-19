4 Questions with DJ Money

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge

Angie Ange in the Morning is on every morning, Monday – Friday, 6AM – 10AM.

Today marks the 4th day of Angie Ange in the Morning, so we asked DJ Money 4 interesting questions.

1. What 3 famous people, living or dead, would you want at your fantasy dinner party?

-Snoop dogg, Pattie LaBelle, Prince

2. Who would you most like to be stuck in an elevator with? (Dead or Alive)

-Anyone but Solange

3. If you had to be trapped in a TV show for a month, which would you choose?

– A Different World

4. You can select one person from history and have them truthfully answer one question, who would you select and what is the question?

– Albert Eistein ; What is the original formula?

5. You have three artists to get you a #1 record – Excluding anyone with a number one hit in the last three years? Who would you choose?

-H.E.R, Timbaland, Wale

