4 Questions with DJ Money

Angie Ange in the Morning is on every morning, Monday – Friday, 6AM – 10AM.
Today marks the 4th day of Angie Ange in the Morning, so we asked DJ Money 4 interesting questions.
1. What 3 famous people, living or dead, would you want at your fantasy dinner party?
-Snoop dogg, Pattie LaBelle, Prince
2. Who would you most like to be stuck in an elevator with? (Dead or Alive)
-Anyone but Solange
3. If you had to be trapped in a TV show for a month, which would you choose?
– A Different World
4. You can select one person from history and have them truthfully answer one question, who would you select and what is the question?
– Albert Eistein ; What is the original formula?
5. You have three artists to get you a #1 record – Excluding anyone with a number one hit in the last three years? Who would you choose?
-H.E.R, Timbaland, Wale
