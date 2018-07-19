Jamie Foxx Defends Quentin Tarantino’s Excessive Use Of The N-Word

Jamie Foxx starred in 2012’s Django Unchained, a film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino that followed an escaped slave getting his revenge. The movie used the n-word over 100 words, which is nothing new for Tarantino—his movies have always been packed with it. And now, Foxx is defending Tarantino.

In an an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Foxx said, “I understood the text. The N-word was said 100 times, but I understood the text — that’s the way it was back in that time.” He added, “Working with Quentin Tarantino is the best. Because he’s like a jazz musician. He just plays. And he has incredible disciplines. He says, I only shoot with one camera. I’m a director, not a video selector — so everything he shoots is one camera, it’s lean.”

While the film may have been historically correct — although 100 times seems unnecessary, the n-word was not used that flagrantly in 12 Years a Slave — how does Foxx explain Quentin’s use of the word in his other films? The n-word was used in Pulp Fiction a lot and over 60 times in The Hateful Eight.

The director once said in an interview, “My feeling is the word ‘nigger’ is probably the most volatile word in the English language. The minute any word has that much power, as far as I’m concerned, everyone on the planet should scream it. No word deserves that much power. I’m not afraid of it. That’s the only way I know how to explain it.”

Well, of course it doesn’t have power to Quentin because he is a rich white man who has creative license to use the word. Whatever.

