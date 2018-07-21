Let Migo! Offset Arrested In Georgia On Felony Gun Charges

Update 7/21/18 2:45PM EST :

According TMZ, Offset was released after posted $17,000 bail from a Georgia jail Saturday (July 21) after spending the night behind bars. Cardi B posted a photo of the two on her Instagram Story, writing, “Home.”

Offset Released on Bail in Gun/Drug Case and Back Home with Cardi B https://t.co/NhaZNDFAcx — TMZ (@TMZ) July 21, 2018

Quavo also alluded to his Migo brother being, tweeting:

H E H O M E — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) July 21, 2018

Cardi B wasn’t kidding when she rapped that she likes her me “in and out of jail”.

On Friday, her husband and Migos member Offset was arrested in Atlanta on gun and drug charges after his Porsche was pulled over for making an illegal lane change. Police searched his 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera and found three guns, over $107,000 in cash and less than one ounce of marijuana.

According to jail records, Offset, whose real name is, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was charged with making an improper lane change, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. His 27-year old bodyguard, who was in the passenger seat of the car, was also charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a crime.

As of now, both guys are still being held at a Clayton County jail. Meanwhile, Offset’s wife Cardi is home loving up on their new baby girl.

I never felt this feeling before 😍I’m In love and my heart feels like it’s melting 💖🌸🎀 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 19, 2018

I still can’t believe it ,all mines ❤️🎀🌸 KultureK👼🏽 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2018

Free Offset, for the Kulture.

