The New ‘Aquaman’ Trailer Is Promising, Stay For Black Manta [Video]

The pressure is on for DC to come correct after the less than stellar critical response to Justice League. Next up to bat is Aquaman, and we finally have a trailer for the film.

Arthur Curry is played by Jason Mamoa, and if you’re not familiar he’s half human, half Atlantean. His mom happens to be the Queen of Atlantis, which makes things awkward when his brother hopes to declare war on the surface world.

In the trailer we also get a look at another clutch bad guy and arch nemesis, Black Manta. A good performance there will go a long way in making this flick a must see.

The James Wan-directed Aquaman is in theaters Dec. 21. Watch the trailer below.—

Photos: DC Comics, Entertainment Weekly

