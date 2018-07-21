Kevin Hart Finds Hilarious Way To Stop Tiffany Haddish From Repaying Loan

The story of how Kevin Hart helped out a then-struggling Tiffany Haddish with a loan has been told many times over. The pair is keeping the legend of the loan alive after the hilarious twosome took to Instagram after Haddish’s failed attempt to pay back the money to her Night School co-star.
While on set for the upcoming film, Hart was taking a break when Haddish came over and tossed some big bills into the comedian’s lap but he would not be upstaged of course. Instead of pocketing the cash, Hart hid the money that she gave back in one of her wig caps. But it didn’t end there as Haddish took to Instagram again with a playful threat that Hart takes back the loaned cash before she runs up on him.
Night School hits theaters on Sept. 28.
I love my sister @tiffanyhaddish ….She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me 😂😂😂😂….What she doesn’t know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn’t wearing later that day!!!! I’m dead serious. Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish ….I love u and I will never take from you. You being my Co-Star in my movie “Night School” was more than enough. Love u with ur funky ass!!!! #NightSchool #HittingTheatersEverywhereSept28th
Ok so @kevinhart4real I see your post and I checked my back pack, and right there in my bag is the money I gave you, in a wig cap at that. I see you 👀. Thank You very much. But You getting this money back. I am paying you back! I pay all my loans off. That is something you and my Grandma taught me “never owe nobody money” #nightschool #payback #sheready
