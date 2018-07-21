James Gunn Out As ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director After Resurfaced Tweets

Social media is the devil, just ask Roseanne Barr and countless others who have tweeted their way out of long bread. James Gunn, the director of Marvel’s highly-successful Guardians Of The Galaxy films, has been ousted from directing the film’s upcoming third entry after offensive social media posts resurfaced.

James Gunn has been removed as director of the Guardians Of The Galaxy series after a batch of old social media dispatches were unearthed that touched on areas like pedophilia and rape. In the latest shocking #metoo development in the entertainment industry, Gunn was severed from the Marvel Comics Universe after a slew of social media posts he wrote before getting Guardians of the Galaxy surfaced. According to Fox News, they were posted because Gunn is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and the effort was to knock him down a few pegs.

Mission accomplished. Gunn has long been a provocateur who has drawn ire in the past for his unusual humor. Among the tweets that forced Disney and Marvel’s hand were: “I like when little boys touch me in my silly place.”

Another: “The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!’” There were others that made satirical comments about the 9/11 attack, AIDS and the Holocaust. Yet another described a monkey masturbating on a young child, and his commentary that it made him “extremely happy.” These missives were not funny and entirely disturbing, given a preoccupation with fetishing underage boys. That left him a sitting duck for his retroactive social media commentary.

Gunn has yet to respond to the news publicly. Probably too busy counting the zeros on the checks he’s going to be missing out on.

