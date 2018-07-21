Minneapolis Community Helped 13-Year-Old After Complaints That He Opened A Hot Dog Stand

In an effort to raise money for school clothes, Jaequan Faulkner, 13, decided to open a hot dog stand outside of his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A local news story loved his entrepreneurial efforts that they covered his stand. Unfortunately, Faulkner began receiving complaints from the Permit Pattys of the world that he didn’t have a permit. Faulkner was about to be shut down but his community in Minnesota pulled through for him.

Daniel Huff, environmental health director for the department, told ABC News they wanted to treat the case in a similar way that they would handle a “kid selling lemonade.” However, because hot dogs are “riskier” from a health perspective, they wanted to get him a legal permit. “We wanted to be able to work with him,” Huff explained. “We wanted him to do it safely, according to the city code and the health code.”

Health inspectors in Minnesota pitched in to pay for a 10-day short term event permit, which costs $87, but Jaequan’s Minneapolis community donated money so he can have a longer premit to sell the hot dogs. ABC News also reports, “The local police department has volunteered to sponsor Jaequan’s 10-day permit to operate his stand outside the precinct when his first permit has expired.”

The Minneapolis Urban League, a local civil rights organization, will sponsor Jaequan’s hot dog stand after “his permit at the police precinct expires, and a community church will sponsor him after that, keeping him in business for the rest of the summer.”

This is what you call working together.

