Tekashi69 Beaten & Robbed At Home After Video Shoot

According to reports, rapper Tekashi69 was pistol whipped and robbed after leaving a video shoot in Brooklyn.

TMZ reports that the rapper was working on a music video in Brooklyn early Sunday morning and at around 4AM. When he arrived to his home, 3 hooded men arrived into his driveway.

The gunmen took around $750k in jewelry and between $15k and $20k in cash from the “Gummo” rapper.

Tekashi69 Pistol Whipped, Kidnapped, Robbed and Hospitalized https://t.co/uPey2ZmCdI — TMZ (@TMZ) July 22, 2018

TMZ also reports that the men took Tekashi and drove away but he escpaed. A stranger called the police after the rapper jumped into the backseat of their car bloodied and scared.

Source: TMZ

