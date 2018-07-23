CLOSE
Torrey Smith Expecting Baby No. 3 [PHOTOS]

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

NFL star and former Baltimore Ravens player Torrey Smith is expecting another baby and this time it’s a girl!

The football player recruited his two sons and took to social media to share the big news with a boxing theme for “round three.” His wife, Chanel Smith, also posted a video for the reveal (see below).

The beautiful married couple is no stranger to epic reveals. Remember the Prego spaghetti sauce pic?

Peep the new flicks…

Slowly embracing this girl mama thing. I’m terrified y’all 😂😂

A post shared by Chanel Smith (@chanelsmith_22) on

 

@TorreySmithWR and @ChanelSmith_22 are expecting baby no. 3! Details at 92Q.com 🤰👶

A post shared by 92Q (@92qjamsbmore) on

 

