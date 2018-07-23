Torrey Smith Expecting Baby No. 3 [PHOTOS]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
NFL star and former Baltimore Ravens player Torrey Smith is expecting another baby and this time it’s a girl!
The football player recruited his two sons and took to social media to share the big news with a boxing theme for “round three.” His wife, Chanel Smith, also posted a video for the reveal (see below).
The beautiful married couple is no stranger to epic reveals. Remember the Prego spaghetti sauce pic?
Peep the new flicks…
