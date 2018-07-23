Mac Miller Announces ‘The Swimming Tour,’ Kicking Off This Fall With Thundercat & J.I.D.

Mac Miller is returning to the stage for his Swimming Tour, which will feature guest appearances from Thundercat and J.I.D.

Miller shared the official announcement on Monday afternoon via Instagram; The Swimming Tour is set to kick off this fall in conjunction with Live Nation. The tour starts on October 27 in San Francisco and will travel through 26 different cities in North America before concluding on December 10th in Vancouver.

macmillerswebsite.com A post shared by Mac (@larryfisherman) on Jul 23, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

The news of the tour comes just a few days after Mac unveiled the track list for his forthcoming fifth studio album, Swimming. While the project doesn’t appear to consist of any guest features, his future tour-mate J.I.D is listed a co-writer for one of the album’s singles “Self Care.”

Fans hoping to get their hands on tickets can grab them once they go on sale beginning Tuesday, July 24th, at 10 AM here. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting July 27th at the same time.

Check out the Swimming Tour dates below.

Mac Miller’s The Swimming Tour Dates

Oct. 27 – San Francisco, Calif. – The Masonic

Oct. 30 – San Jose, Calif. – City National Civic

Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Greek Theatre

Nov. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Comerica Theatre

Nov. 3 – San Diego, Calif. – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Nov. 5 – Denver, Colo. – The Fillmore

Nov. 8 – Houston, Texas – Revention Music Center

Nov. 9 – Austin, Texas – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Nov. 10 – Dallas, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. – Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 16 – Orlando, Fla. – CFE Arena

Nov. 17 – Miami, Fla. – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Nov. 19 – Washington, D.C. – The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov. 21 – Boston, Mass. – Agganis Arena

Nov. 23 – New York, N.Y. – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Nov. 24 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Petersen Events Center

Nov. 25 – Toronto, Canada – REBEL

Nov. 28 – Detroit, Mich. – Fox Theatre

Nov. 30 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – Eagles Ballroom*

Dec. 1 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory

Dec. 2 – Madison, Wisc. – The Sylvee

Dec. 3 – Chicago, Ill. – Aragon Ballroom

Dec. 8 – Boise, Idaho – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Dec. 9 – Seattle, Wash. – WaMu Theater

Dec. 10 – Vancouver, British Columbia – PNE Forum

Mac Miller Announces ‘The Swimming Tour,’ Kicking Off This Fall With Thundercat & J.I.D. was originally published on globalgrind.com

