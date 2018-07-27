BRUHNews: Colombian Drug Gang Puts $70K Bounty On German Shepherd

Drug dealers are notorious for eliminating the competition or anyone that stands in their way. Actually, add animals to the latter since a Colombian drug gang has reportedly put a bounty of $70,000 on a drug detecting canine.

Colombian narcotics officer Sombra — a decorated German Shepherd — is on the run after one of the most powerful drug cartels put a $70k bounty on her furry head.

According to reports, the Urabeños drug gang, Colombia’s most feared criminal organization, put the hit on Sombra after the 6-year-old pooch recently sniffed out nearly 10 TONS of cocaine in 2 separate busts. Who’s a good doggie??

Sombra (Shadow in English) had been working Colombia’s port cities, but officials have moved her beat to the Bogota airport because it’s outside the Urabeños turf. Translation: She’s on desk duty, for her own safety.

Wait…TEN TONS of cocaine. Somewhere, a whole bunch of people are about to die.

Sombra has reportedly aided in busting 245 drug suspects in six years.

Respect.

