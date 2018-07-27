Allow Your Skin To Glow Through What You Go Through This Summer

It’s no secret that us melanated beauties can experience changes in our skin over the seasons. Excessive dryness or enlarged pores may feel especially jarring in a beauty industry that reduces the specialized issues of Black women to a small fragment of the market.

The most common concern of many Black women is uneven complexion and dark spots—also known as hyperpigmentation.

Urban Skin Rx Founder, Rachel Roff, has 14 years of experience treating clients with hyperpigmentation. On Thursday, July 26, Roff hosted a seminar entitled Hyperpigmentation 101 where she educated New York City-based beauty influencers on the ins and outs of hyperpigmentation and caring for melanin-rich skin.

Check out these three tips can get you on your way to an improved complexion during the summer months:

Incorporate Sunscreen Into Your Daily Routine

Black women often avoid sunscreen due to the myth that we don’t need sunscreen because of our melanin, as well as the gray shadow it can leave on skin. However, for Black women, using sunscreen is effective at preventing hyperpigmentation. Prior to applying your sunscreen, apply a Vitamin C skin care product daily to help fade hyperpigmentation. We love Urban Skin Rx Super C Brightening Serum ($58.00, UrbanSkinRx.com). According to Roff, physical sunscreens, which typically results in the gray layer of residue on the skin, cause less skin irritation than chemical sunscreens. While Urban Skin Rx is currently developing a chemical sunscreen that will protect your skin but also not leave you ashy (it will be available next Summer), you can try Skinceuticals Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50 ($34.00, Skinceuticals.com).

Go Straight To The Source

If you’re constantly dealing with the same pesky pimple or ingrown hair, seek immediate treatment this summer. These are often the underlying causes of hyperpigmentation and dark spots cannot be effectively treated until the root cause is addressed. Opposed to surface cosmetic treatments, tackle issues beneath the surface through procedures including microdermabrasion, chemical peels, microneedling, and laser hair removal. Roff suggests getting a microdermabrasion treatment monthly and microneedling quarterly to keep your skin happy and healthy.

Reduce Heat Exposure When Possible

Melasma spots are most common for women of color and are considered the most difficult form of hyperpigmentation to treat. Melasma is sometimes called the ‘pregnancy mask’ due to its connection to hormonal changes stemming from birth control medications and pregnancy. Melasma is aggravated by heat and/or light. This summer, avoid extreme temperatures, including saunas, hot yoga, and extensive sun exposure. Furthermore, adopt a summer regimen of a cleansing bar, brightening serum, and an overnight spot treatment to help control your melasma.

Rachel Roff is committed to providing high-quality skin care products that address the diversity of skincare concerns facing women. Based on an analysis of ingredients in 1,177 beauty and personal care products marketed to Black women, nearly one in 12 was ranked ‘highly hazardous’. Rachel Roff works along with a tea of chemists to develop Urban Skin Rx’s line of safe, effective, and high-quality products.

Allow Your Skin To Glow Through What You Go Through This Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com