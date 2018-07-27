Friendly reminder…
Just because someone is pregnant, doesn’t mean they still can’t come with the moves when the weekend hits.
Plenty expecting women around the world are still killing the dance floor while staying healthy for their kid.
Take Joie Chavis who destroyed a Drake routine earlier this month…
#GlobalGrindDance: @joiechavis said, y’all not going to top me today! I got this! 🤰🏽🙌🏾🙏🏾💪🏾 • 🎥 via #JoieChavis • #GlobalGrind #dotheshiggy #dance #pregnancy #exercise #health #artist #talent ・・・ 🗣 KE KEEE … You know i had to hit it one time. Haa Feels so good to have some energy back and do what makes me feel so good. 💃🏽👶🏽❤️ #inmyfeelingschallenge #theshiggyshow 💃🏽: @queensnlettosofficial @thealiyajanell 🎥: @tmillytv
Or Bianca Robinson who got crunk, even with a bun in the oven…
THANK YOU GUYS FOR ALL OF YOUR LOVE AND ENERGY! ❤️💫 Yes, this is me dancing pregnant lol. Yes, it looks like I swallowed a basketball. Yes, I’m close to the end. Yes, I’ll continue until doc says stop or baby comes.. which ever comes first. Yes, this is my life. 🤰🏾🤷🏾♀️ Song: Litty – @meekmill @torylanez Location: @mdcdancemiami_ Steps: 🙋🏾♀️ PLEASE TAG @theellenshow @iamsteveharveytv #mommytobe #pregnancyjourney #pregnant #expectingababy #stillbaking #godsplan #grateful #blessed #pregnantbelly #pregnancydiary #pregnantlife #pregnancystyle #pregnancyfitness
Is that a shmood or nah?
Swipe through for some more turnt clips of a pregnant Bianca giving it her all!
Weekend Shmood: These Pregnant Dancers Will Destroy Any Dance Routine was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4 5Next page »