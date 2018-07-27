Fight Breaks Out Over Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star [Video]

The POTUS continues to bring the worst out of this country. His famed distinction on Tinseltown’s most iconic street was the cause of a vicious brawl.

Last night (Juluy 260) more protesters took to the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Donald Trump’s star as the meeting point. Supporters of the president were there as well and that’s when things went left. Sunken place singer-songwriter Joy Villa, who was wearing a MAGA hat and terrible American flag printed pants, sang the national anthem along with a true to life Trump cutout.

The two opposing sides came face to face as they argued over the reality star turned politician. Then a “F*** Donald Trump” chant started and it was only a matter of time before the back and forth insults turned physical.

At first shoving and pushing ensued then fists started flying. In footage captured live on the scene, several men tussle up and down the strip. For the most part it seems no one was severely injured although one man did catch a brutal kick to the head while he was on the floor.

Earlier this week Donnie’s Hollywood star was defaced by an anti-Trump protester swinging a pick axe. A Los Angeles man by the name of Austin Clay claimed responsibility for the act and has since been arrested for vandalism.

You can view the video of melee below.

Via: TMZ

Photo: Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images

