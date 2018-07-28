Random Facebook Pics From College Put This Woman On Billboards Around The World

South African author @ShubnumKhan warns social media users to be clever and aware about what they share, including the rights to their image.

Saturday she tweeted, “So today I’m going to tell you the story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald’s Advert in China – A Cautionary Tale.”

So today I'm going to tell you the story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald's Advert in China – A Cautionary Tale. Six or so years ago, a friend in Canada posted a pic on my FB wall to say she found an advert of me promoting immigration in a Canadian newspaper. pic.twitter.com/QJ0nWpYNmQ — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018

Naturally I was shocked and… confused. I studied the pic and agreed that it was me. Now I didn't mind that I was promoting immigration in Canada but I couldn't understand why my face was in a paper all the way on that side of the world. pic.twitter.com/GBquWEFlek — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018

