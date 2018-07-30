Voices: What Chloe x Halle Song Best Describes Their Relationship? [Video]

The young queens, Chloe X Halle are opening up for Jay-Z and Beyonce on the “On The Run II” tour. So how have they prepared for the biggest tour of the year? How have they grown from their first EP, Sugar Symphony to their debut full-length album “The Kids Are Alright?” Chloe and Halle answer those questions along with which song from the new album best describes their relationship, their roles on the Freeform TV show “grown-ish” and more the in the latest episode of “Voices.”

