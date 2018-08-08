Just a day after Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration cut “Fefe” went gold (a collabo Nicki caught hell for), G.O.O.D. Music artist Valee co-signs his fan’s accusations that artists like the aforementioned and Tyler, The Creator are jackin’ his flow.

In an interview with Mass Appeal, the Chicago rapper finally speaks on the subject but instead of outright condemning the artists for using his style, he takes pride in the practice while shading the named rappers.

“So when I listen to it I really don’t – I never get the time to get mad because i’m so happy that they didn’t do it right,” Valee states. “It just makes me happy because you’re so big and you’re so – but you can’t do something right.”

none got more flows than young?

we asked @valee about rappers borrowing his flow 👀 new episode of #OpenSpace on the way 🔜 pic.twitter.com/7DoTG1deXp — MASS APPEAL (@MassAppeal) August 6, 2018

Can’t be mad at a man for voicing an opinion that many people already share. Whether or not these rappers intentionally bit his style we may never know, but if they did and can’t even get it right they should just stop and do them at this point.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: Def Jam

G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj& Tyler, The Creator Bit His Style was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: