Did you get to tune in to the season 3 premiere of HBO’s Insecure? If you did, you probably got caught up on Issa’s homelessness, Molly reclaiming her hoeness, Daniel’s insatiable sex drive, and much much more. As usual, if there’s anything Insecure comes with, it’s the drama. The only thing they do better than bring the drama is put us on some bomb a$$ music! So, if you tuned into episode 1 of this season and want to fill your playlist with some new music, we’ve got you covered. Here’s Sunday night’s entire soundtrack.

Ravyn Lenae – “Sticky”

Ravyn Lenae is an American R&B singer-songwriter from Chicago who is currently signed to Atlantic Records and the Three Twenty Three Music Group. She is also a member of the Zero Fatigue crew. Her debut EP, Moon Shoes, was released independently in 2015 and reissued by Atlantic Records in 2016.

Hit the flip for the rest of the Insecure playlist.

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 1 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: