The Most Hilarious Tweets Destroying Omarosa For Her Weird As Hell ‘Today Show’ Interview

Omarosa Manigault Newman is releasing her book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House tomorrow. She started her press rounds today on the “Today” for a sit down with Savannah Guthrie and the interview is now being dragged all over social media. From Omarosa constantly snapping at Guthrie to her yellow dress, Twiitter had time.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

In the interview, Omarosa appears to be on edge and annoyed with Guthrie from the beginning. After only a few questions, she says, “Savannah, slow down. I’m gonna

your question, don’t worry, I’m here. I’ve got all the time you need. You don’t have to ask 10 questions in one second. It’s OK.”

She repeatedly told her to calm down and when asked if she actually heard Trump use the racial slur, Omarosa fired back with, “I answered that question, Savannah, so what’s the next question?”

Omarosa then decided to play producer and end the interview, saying, “You know that we have an interview right after this. I know you want to go with more time… you see the time. You know that it’s a seven-minute interview. Now we’re at 10.” Watch below:

Twitter has been on a rampage ever since the interview aired. See below:

#Omarosa interview on the today show was so uncomfortable to watch. She kept saying let me finish savannah but deflected almost every question until her time ran up. pic.twitter.com/AWcz5u0ERJ — Dakota W Taylor (@dakotawtaylor) August 13, 2018

As we watch the Omarosa pile on I’m reminded that Sean Spicer got a job at Harvard and mostly got nice interviews until he did one with Britain! I know it is easy to pile on Omarosa but hear me out her big allegation is that: trump is a racist. pic.twitter.com/I15ZmpDgMs — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 13, 2018

So for this interview she had her blazer on to what?? Look more serious🤣)! When on the @TODAYshow she was interviewed in just the one sleeve off, the shoulder dress… such a player🤪🤔 — Cathy Keaton (@CathyKeaton1) August 13, 2018

What's Omarosa doing in her prom dress tho? https://t.co/dbNrHHggVk — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) August 13, 2018

Carney yellow dress screams look at me look at me ~ you wanna go clubbing. #noclass — lady Palmer (@Tyrsnana2761) August 13, 2018

And hire a stylist! That yellow mess of a dress! Looks like a @Bravotv Real Housewife interview. Wait, maybe that’s next for @OMAROSA 🤔🤔🤔 — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJo37329) August 13, 2018

Why is Omarosa on TODAY with her pageant dress and hairdo at 7:00 in the morning? She crazy! Nobody cares…. — Yvette Hill (@hilly439) August 13, 2018

Who wears a yellow cocktail dress to a morning talk interview? #Omarosa#TodayShow — sparky drabek (@krisdrabek) August 13, 2018

Why is she wearing her sorority prom dress from 1990? — ConnectFour (@stoolth) August 13, 2018

What's with the Easter dress — Rio1916 (@Rio19161) August 13, 2018

President Trump attacked Omarosa as well, writing on Twitter, “While I know it’s ‘not presidential’ to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!”

Birds of a trilling feather flock together.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

The Most Hilarious Tweets Destroying Omarosa For Her Weird As Hell ‘Today Show’ Interview was originally published on newsone.com