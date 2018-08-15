CLOSE
Sports
Home > Sports

People Are Schooling The NFL On Anthem Protests As Trump’s War Rages On

Jalen Ramsey and Tony Dungy have offered advice to the league ahead of the new season.

Leave a comment

As football season approaches, it’s unclear if the NFL plans to do (or not do) anything else about the anthem protests.

RELATED: Here Are All The Ways NFL Players Protested Last Night

The league recently pressed pause on its punishment of players with a moratorium on the anthem rule. After the move, Trump restarted his pity party about the protests. If and how the league will respond to Trump and the protests next remains a mystery, but players and former coaches shared opinions and have offered advice on what they feel should be done next.

It appears that the league has misunderstood why players are participating in the anthem protests, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “I think the NFL’s just missing it right now,” Ramsey said in an interview with GQ. “They’re making it about what it’s not really about. It’s not about: we don’t love America; it’s not about not respecting the flag. That’s not what it’s about at all.”

Former football player and ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy offered advice to the league on Tuesday (Aug. 14). “We really have to understand what these athletes are trying to do,” Dungy said to the media, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s what gets lost in the dialogue. They’re not trying to defame the flag. They’re not trying to defame the military or first responders. We can build a whole narrative about that, but that’s not what they’re trying to do.”

Dungy continued, “These guys see some things going on in their communities, and they’re trying to make the situation better. We can debate whether they should do that or when they should do it, but these guys are very, very patriotic. They’re doing it because they care.”

Washington Redskins defensive back Josh Norman told the NFL to, well, stand down. “I wouldn’t tell them to do a f**king thing. This guy is going to be out of office in two years. I think we’ll be OK,” Norman said, seemingly referring to Trump, Think Progress reported.

SEE ALSO:

Soul Music Legend Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly Near Death

Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced To Apologize

47th Annual Legislative Conference

Happy Birthday, Auntie Maxine! Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

9 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Auntie Maxine! Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Auntie Maxine! Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Happy Birthday, Auntie Maxine! Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Maxine Waters, or Auntie Maxine as we lovingly call her, has been been a fearless leader of justice for years. Today, the U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district turns 80 years old and she continues to have more spirit than Democrats twice her age. As we all know, Waters is enemy number one for Trump, but that hasn't stopped her activism or fighting spirit. Check out some of her greatest moments.

People Are Schooling The NFL On Anthem Protests As Trump’s War Rages On was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close