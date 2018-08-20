Now Drake, What Did You Have To Go And Do That For?

We all sat courtside as Drake‘s beef with Pusha T, and eventually Kanye West, unfolded over the summer. It smacked Drizzy in the face out of nowhere when Pusha held a listening event for his Daytona album and rapped “It was written like Nas, but it came from Quentin” on a song he titled “Infrared.” When Drake hit back, he hit back hard, coming at not only Pusha but his longtime friend and G.O.O.D Music collaborator, Kanye West, as well. “So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of verses, what do you really think of the n*gga that’s making your beats? I’ve done things for him I thought he never would need, father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me. I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat” is just a taste of the venom Drake spewed on his “Duppy Freestyle.”

As we all know, it didn’t end there. Of course, Pusha would go on to drop “The Story of Adidon,” in which he accused Drake of fathering (and hiding) a child—information the innanet thinks Pusha got from ‘Ye. Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince reportedly stepped in just in time to stop the beef before it got even uglier and since then, things have been relatively quiet, yet a tad bit shady here and there.

Now, Drake has decided he wants all the smoke with Kanye. On Saturday, August 18, the 6 God was at Chicago’s United Center for his Aubrey & The Three Migos tour when he changed the lyrics to “Know Yourself.” The If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late cut is supposed to say “Then Kanye dropped, it was polos and backpacks” but Drake instead rapped “Kanye flopped.” Whew chile. At least that what’s we heard when we listened back. Meanwhile, Kanye was getting his orthopedic Yeezy slide on at the 2 Chainz wedding over the weekend.

A closer look.

Press play on the clip up top to listen to Drake’s diss and hit the gallery below for more Champagne Papi. Do you think Kanye will respond?

