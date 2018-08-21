Watch: Kevin Hart Takes Lamar Odom To His Happy Place On The Season Premiere Of ‘Cold As Balls’

The highly anticipated new season of Kevin’s Hart‘s Laugh Out Loud series Cold As Balls dives right back in with an equally funny and honest interview.

“I’m looking forward to jumping back in the ice bath to go head-to-head with a whole new set of incredible sports figures this season,” said Kevin about the first episode and entire upcoming season. “It was amazing to see the overwhelming response and massive viewership from the first season. This season is sure to be another game changer with bigger laughs and colder questions.”

“After the tremendous success of the first season, we are so excited to return with season 2 for the millions of fans of this show only bigger, funnier and crazier,” said Executive Producer Michael D. Ratner.

In this episode with former basketball star and two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom, things get just as honest as they are funny.

Some of the highlights from the interview include: Lamar gives Kevin a hard time about his ongoing beef with Dwayne Wade started during the 2018 NBA playoffs and Lamar showing off his two NBA Championship rings from his time with the Lakers and lets Kevin try them on for size; also noting “there’s one for Ben (Simmons) and one for Joel (Embiid)” in reference to the two Philadelphia Sixers who have yet to win a title of their own in the league.

Later on in the episode, the former NBA star opens up about his ongoing struggle with anxiety. He describes his hardship and some of the things that made it flare up, which of course included some repercussions of fame like dealing with the media backlash during his most difficult times. He also gets real as he discloses how much it really meant to him having his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian show up for him after he suffered a dozen heart attacks and six strokes following the infamous Bunny Ranch visit.

If you enjoyed this episode of Kevin Hart’s sports-themed interview series, Cold As Balls, you’ll definitely be excited once the rest of the episodes from this season hit the airwaves.

Additional guests set to appear in season two include the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Johnny Manziel, Skip Bayless, Isaiah Thomas and Metta World Peace.

New episodes of Cold As Balls, hosted by Kevin Hart, premiere every Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud Youtube channel, Laugh Out Loud app and LaughOutLoud.com.

Watch: Kevin Hart Takes Lamar Odom To His Happy Place On The Season Premiere Of ‘Cold As Balls’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

