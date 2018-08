Memphis Rapper and leader of the Paper Route Empire, Young Dolph, recently took to his social media to let his fans know that he turned down a Major Label Recording contract that was worth, $22 Million. While most of would jump at doing anything for $22 Million, it is important to note, we do not know the details of the contract and what Dolph would have potentially been signing himself. DMV would you have taken the deal? Take a look at the video below.

