Marylanders have a new billboard to look to. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has plastered billboards near seafood restaurants in Baltimore as part of a nationwide campaign to get seafood off people’s plates. Marylanders are getting a bit crabby over PETA’s new billboard campaign in Baltimore that’s trying to get people to stop eating the state’s crustaceans.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

PETA Wants Marylanders To Stop Eating Crabs was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: