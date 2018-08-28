CLOSE
The DMV
Online Plans For Printing Untraceable 3D Guns Is Blocked By Judge

Courtroom in Courthouse State Historic Park.

Source: Richard Cummins / Getty

On Monday a U.S. judge in Seattle blocked the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3D guns, agreeing with 19 states and the District of Columbia that such access to the plastic guns would pose a security risk.

