What’s Poppin: Gucci Mane, Drake, Odell Beckham

On today's episode of What's Poppin, Deja touched on stories regarding Gucci, Drake, and Odell Beckham.

Gucci’s Baby Mama is asking the judge to up her child support payments by $20,000 per month, because she feels like he can afford it since he’s always flossing his jewelry on Instagram. The rumor is that she was feel a way that he dropped a million dollars on his wedding.

Remember when Drake surprised the 11 year old girl Sofia Sanchez, who is battling a rare heart condition; for Sofia, though, the story gets even better. Her second wish—that she get a new heart—was fulfilled this week. On Sunday, her mother told her that she would be getting a heart transplant.

Finally, Pro NFL Player, Odell Beckham just made history, becoming the highest paid receiver of all time after inking a $95m deal with the New York Giants.

