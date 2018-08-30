The Nation’s Youngest Black Dispensary Owner, Hope Wiseman talks Opening New Shop – Mary & Main

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge

With the opening of her new dispensary next week, Mary & Main, the youngest black dispensary owner, Hope Wiseman stopped by to chat with the Morning Show crew in order discuss how she went from working a corporate 9 to 5 to being an entrepreneur.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

During the interview, she discussed the origins of the Dispensary, Mary and Main and how to break into the Cannabis Industry. In addition, Hope broke down the difference in Maryland vs Washington D.C. marijuana laws. The endeavor certainly has not been cheap, and Hope discusses how she, her mom, and business partner have spent well over 6 figures. However, capital is not just something that was sitting around, funding for many minority communities is not easily accessible, no matter what industry, so we got the opportunity to hear how Hope jumped those hurdles.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: