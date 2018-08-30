The widow of Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter is rejecting the findings by an independent review board that her husband’s death was a suicide. When asked what the past few months since the death of her husband, Detective Sean Suiter, have been like, Nicole Suiter was succinct.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Sean Suiter’s Wife Believes Husband’s Death Was Murder And A Cover Up was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: