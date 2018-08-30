The widow of Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter is rejecting the findings by an independent review board that her husband’s death was a suicide. When asked what the past few months since the death of her husband, Detective Sean Suiter, have been like, Nicole Suiter was succinct.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Millennial Money Moves with Morgan Davis
- Lil Uzi Vert “Free Smooth Freestyle,” Saweetie & London On Da Track ft. G-Eazy & Rich The Kid “Up Now” & More | Daily Visuals
- Katrina, John McCain And The Cruelty Of Flying A Flag At Half-Staff
- Survey Says: Andrew Gillum Already Favored To Win Florida Governor Race
Source: Fox Baltimore
Sean Suiter’s Wife Believes Husband’s Death Was Murder And A Cover Up was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours