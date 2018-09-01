Future sure does love throwing a mansion party where the women are half-naked and don’t mind twerking.

In his NSFW visual to “WIFI LIT” that’s exactly how things play out plus more as the women attending find themselves not only participating in a party but also making some soft porn with Future in the director’s chair. Future going for an AVN Award this year?

Tekashi 6ix9ine meanwhile decided to take a break from gangsta rap and get his Spanglish on and make auto-tuned joints for the thick women of Mexico in his Anuel AA assisted clip to “BEBE.” Even though he’s 50’s man he seems to be going down the same road Ja Rule did. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from the Black Eyed Peas, Young Dolph featuring Key Glock, and more.

FUTURE – “WIFI LIT”

TEKASHI 6IX9INE FT. ANUEL AA – “BEBE”

BLACK EYED PEAS – “CONSTANT PART 1 & 2”

YOUNG DOLPH FT. KEY GLOCK – “MAJOR”

TEAMARR – “ONE JOB”

COUNTRY BOYZ – “BLACK MASK”

Future “WIFI LIT,” Tekashi 6ix9ine ft. Anuel AA “BEBE” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

