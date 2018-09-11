What’s Poppin – Deja Perez (Drake & Meek, Cardi vs. Nicki)

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

On today’s What’s Poppin with Deja Perez, she disccused the reunion between Drake and Meek Mill, as well as, the Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj altercation.

Was Nicki the problem the whole time? Aubrey and the 3 Migos were performing in Boston, and non other than Meek Mill walks out on stage in a reconciliation moment with Drake to perform dreams and nightmares. Maybe Aubrey really is about God’s plan. Drake and Meek have made up, Drake and Chris Brown are now following each other on social media, and allegedly he has no issue with allowing Kanye West to come see his show.

This weekend, Nicki and Cardi’s brewing beef, finally came to a head. Both of ladies were at New York fashion week on Friday, and attended the Harpers Bazaar Icons Party that evening. Alledegly, Cardi approached and lunged at Nicki, however she was restrained by security. At this point, she took off her shoe and hurled it at her. The two never got physical with each other.

