Over the weekend Katt Williams was in hot water after saying that Tiffany Haddish isn’t good at telling jokes. But he didn’t stop there! He went on the radio and roasted Wanda Smith too! Lunell says “he didn’t lie” when he was talking about Tiffany Haddish and we should know by now that Williams says how he feels no matter what, and she admires him for that. As far as the Wanda situation, she quotes Too Short, “if you can’t hang with the big dogs stay on the porch!” Lunell says that she was “tickled to death.”

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians 14 photos Launch gallery Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians 1. Loni Love 1 of 14 2. Bresha Webb 2 of 14 3. Aisha Tyler 3 of 14 4. Darmirra Brunson 4 of 14 5. Kym Whitley 5 of 14 6. Wanda Sykes 6 of 14 7. Luenell 7 of 14 8. Sommore 8 of 14 9. Dominique 9 of 14 10. Mo'Nique 10 of 14 11. Sheryl Underwood 11 of 14 12. Sherri Shepherd 12 of 14 13. Tiffany Haddish 13 of 14 14. Leslie Jones 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians Check out these amazing ladies who know how to get a crowd laughing!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Lunell Says Katt Williams Didn’t Lie When He Said Tiffany Haddish Can’t Tell Jokes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com