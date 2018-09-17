Lunell Says Katt Williams Didn’t Lie When He Said Tiffany Haddish Can’t Tell Jokes

Over the weekend Katt Williams was in hot water after saying that Tiffany Haddish isn’t good at telling jokes. But he didn’t stop there! He went on the radio and roasted Wanda Smith too! Lunell says “he didn’t lie” when he was talking about Tiffany Haddish and we should know by now that Williams says how he feels no matter what, and she admires him for that. As far as the Wanda situation, she quotes Too Short, “if you can’t hang with the big dogs stay on the porch!” Lunell says that she was “tickled to death.”
Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians
1. Loni Love1 of 14
2. Bresha Webb2 of 14
3. Aisha Tyler3 of 14
4. Darmirra Brunson4 of 14
5. Kym Whitley5 of 14
6. Wanda Sykes6 of 14
7. Luenell7 of 14
8. Sommore8 of 14
9. Dominique9 of 14
10. Mo'Nique10 of 14
11. Sheryl Underwood11 of 14
12. Sherri Shepherd12 of 14
13. Tiffany Haddish13 of 14
14. Leslie Jones14 of 14
