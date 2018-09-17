Queen Naija & Her Bae Clarence Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby [Video]

It’s A….

Get Your Tickets To KYS Fest Here

Singer Queen Naija revealed the sex of her unborn child with her boyfriend Clarance! Before the reveal took place, the couple talked about the expectations in raising a new baby in the current state of the world. After a prank with the first basketball used in the reveal, the found out they were having a baby boy!

Then Naija and Clarence talked about the new addition to the family. As you can see Clarence is extremely happy about his unborn son!

Congrats to the happy couple! Maybe we have should have a Baby Shower for the couple a#KYSFest?

RELATED: Queen Naija “Karma” Acoustic Performance [Video]

RELATED: Queen Naija Shares Her ‘American Idol’ Experience: ‘I Didn’t Want To Be Known As The Girl On American Idol’ [VIDEO]