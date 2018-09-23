Bijou Star Exclusive: Traci Braxton Opens Up About Being Molested As A Child & Iyanla Vanzant Fixing Her Life

| 09.22.18
Traci Braxton stopped by the Bijou Star Show and opens up on about her sister’s beef on the reality show, family issues while on Iyanla Vanzant ‘Fix my Life’ and much more. Watch the full video above.

In a preview for next week’s episode of ‘Braxton Family Values,’ the family attempts to findsome resolution with Iyanla. So in time we will truly see if Traci got fixed.

Take a look:

