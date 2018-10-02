Iconic: 5 Amazing B-Boy & B-Girl Clips From The Red Bull BC One World Final

This past weekend, the biggest one-on-one B-Boy competition in the world, Red Bull BC One, went down in Zurich, Switzerland.

The competition was started in 2004 in Biel, Switzerland to showcase the talents of B-Boys (also known as breakdancers by some media) across the globe. B-Boying is one of the celebrated art forms that stemmed from hip hop culture in the late 1970s, along with graffiti writing, DJing, and M.C.ing (now mostly known as rapping).

The Red Bull BC One competition has shined light on some of the best dancers B-Boying has to offer and it’s taken place in cities like Berlin, Germany (2005), Johannesburg, South Africa (2007), New York City (2009), and Tokyo, Japan (2010), according to their site.

With Zurich as its home in 2018, 16 B-Boys from across the globe battled it out for the 2018 championships. Red Bull also had their first ever Red Bull BC One B-Girl World Final competition for women wanting to prove their skills on the floor.

According to Red Bull BC One, judges this year included dancers Benny, Tuff Kid, Junior, Taisuke and Wicket. B-Boys and B-Girls were judged on things like originality, the flow of their moves and the execution of dance skills such as top rocking, footwork, freezes and power moves. You can check out a breakdown of these skills in the clip below!

By the end of the competition, Lil Zoo from Austria came out on top as the Red Bull BC One World Champion. He defeated Luigi, who represented the U.S., in an epic three-round final.

Ami from Japan took the crown of Red Bull BC One B-Girl World champion. She took on San Andrea from France in the final and won 3 to 1 revealed votes.

In between battles, rap duo M.O.P. took to the stage to get the crowd hype. The all-female dance crew Femme Fatale also showed off their skills with intricate choreography and beautiful stage presence.

This was definitely a competition to remember.

Hit the next pages to check out five incredible clips from dancers like Luigi, Kid Colombia, San Andrea and more!

