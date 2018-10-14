This Braxton Sister Had Words For Loni Love After Her ‘Breakfast Club’ Interview

It’s not a secret that regardless of how the Braxton sisters feel about one another, they won’t let an outsider come for one of their own–or let you put their name in your mouth.

Case in point: Towanda Braxton had words for her sister’s ex-coworker Loni Love for her recent sit-down for the “Breakfast Club,” where she seemed to have spilled some pipping hot tea about Tamar.

According to Loni, after Tamar was fired from “The Real,” she claims that she ran into Towanda on a plane, where she gave the talk show host a warning.

“I get on a plane to go to Atlanta [and] guess who’s in front of me, in first class: Towanda. She told me they did an emergency episode of Braxton Family Values, and, ‘You need to see the episode.’”

She continued, “I had a person that worked at WEtv. The person that worked at WEtv contacted me [and said], ‘You are being named, the girls are being named,’ and I called my attorney and I said, ‘You gotta call WEtv and let them know if they’re naming us, we’re gonna have to have legal action. That’s defamation of character.”

Now, Towanda wasn’t here for any of that and took to social media to clear their name.

“What I’m not willing to do is allow ANYONE to create dissension. I absolutely was on that flight with @comiclonilove And how many years ago was this conversation? I’m amused at how the statements were paraphrased. It was NEVER a heads up…. AND as soon as I saw Loni on the flight, I IMMEDIATELY contacted Tamar to let her know. The interview circulating that I’m included in is bullsh*t,” she wrote on Instagram.

Towanda added, “Why feel compelled to keep mentioning Tamar when it pertains to that talk show? I guess they are her biggest fans? Y’all should ask Tamar to come back since she’s the hot topic.”

Well, Loni has yet to respond to these allegations…yet.

BEAUTIES: Who do you believe? Loni or Towanda?

