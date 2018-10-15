Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was shot in a drive-by shooting today in Lewisville, TX multiple times. He’s been reported as being OK. Police have no suspects and are unaware of any motives at this time. Keep Beezy in your prayers DFW.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

Bubbling Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was shot in a drive-by in Lewisville, Texas https://t.co/OwHTdizUVo — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 14, 2018

It’s very sad that a lot of rappers can’t enjoy their success in their hometowns due to hate and violence…

Source: XXL Magazine

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Rapper Yella Beezy Shot In Drive By Shooting was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com