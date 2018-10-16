Doctor’s Believe Black Women Less When They Complain About Pain

Studies show that Black women are three to four times more likely than white women to die of pregnancy-related causes.

Dr. Raymond Cox, a former OB-GYN said that throughout his career, he has witnessed patients treated differently based on race.

“Doctors tend to spend less time and tend to assume that the black or Latino patient isn’t going to understand what we’re talking about, and as a consequence, have a tendency to make decisions for that patient,” said Cox, who is black.

Serena Williams nearly died after giving birth to her daughter. Williams told Vogue that a day after her emergency C-section, she felt short of breath. Given her history of blood clots, she knew something was wrong. But she struggled to convince doctors, and when they finally checked her, it turned out she had several clots in her lungs. Her insistence saved her life.

I recently shared my frustrations with information with the women of the DMV & some of the ladies had their own true stories of not feeling heard throughout their pregnancy.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: