After reports surfaced that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson decided to call it quits, a new article is claiming Mac Miller‘s death was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their relationship. So, why exactly did they call off their engagement and go their separate ways?

TMZ reports, “Sources close to AG and PD tell us … Ariana was in an incredibly dark place following her ex-boyfriend’s apparent fatal overdose. She didn’t blame herself — she feels she did everything she could to get him sober — but it left her an emotional wreck.”

Apparently, the “God Is A Woman” singer realized a few things after the sudden death of her ex, namely “she couldn’t be fully invested in her relationship with Pete, and she had rushed into a looming marriage way too fast by getting engaged.”

Grande seemed to be very much in love with her now ex-fiancé—she dedicated a song to Davidson on her album, Sweetener, and even got his late father’s firefighter badge number tatted. Stay tuned to see if these two can eventually work it out.

Photo: WENN

Rumor Has It: Mac Miller’s Death Had A Lot To Do With Ariana Grande’s Split From Pete Davidson was originally published on hiphopwired.com

