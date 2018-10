Check out Jaquees with his latest installment of his QueMix series. Known for his remixes and covers, he does not disappoint us at all with this one, including remixes of Goldlink’s Crew, Daniel Ceasar’s Get you and he even throw’s it back a bit with a cover of Dru Hill’s classic In My Bed. The Mixtape also has appearances from Trey Songz, Wale and more. Also be sure to check out Jacquees at #KysFest this week. Check it out.